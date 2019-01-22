No date for release of R330m to Bay
The National Treasury has not committed to any date to release the R330m equitable share to the Bay municipality, it says. This, despite acting municipal manager Peter Neilson saying he expected the Treasury to pay over the second allocation of the equitable share by Tuesday following a meeting in Pretoria on Thursday.
