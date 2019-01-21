‘Foretaste of future’ in Zim
A crackdown last week on protests in Zimbabwe is a foretaste of how the government will respond to future unrest, the president’s spokesperson said, fuelling concerns that the country is reverting to authoritarian rule.
Police say three people died during the demonstrations in Harare and Bulawayo which turned violent.
But human rights groups say evidence suggests at least a dozen people were killed while scores were treated for gunshot wounds and hundreds were detained.
“[The] government will not stand by while such narrow interests play out so violently. The response so far is just a foretaste of things to come,” President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba told the state-controlled Sunday Mail paper.
Charamba said authorities would review some provisions of the constitution adopted in 2013, which he said were being abused by proponents of democracy.
He was accompanying Mnangagwa on a four-nation European tour.
The president had been expected to fly on to the World Economic Forum in Davos this week and pitch for foreign investment to revive Zimbabwe’s crippled economy.
Mnangagwa will no longer attend the event, the WEF’s head of media said on Sunday.
Mnangagwa broke off the foreign tour on Sunday as criticism grew over the brutal crackdown, saying he wanted “to get Zimbabwe calm, stable and working again”.
“In light of the economic situation, I will be returning home after a highly productive week of bilateral trade and investment meetings,” he said on Twitter.
Lawyers and activists say hundreds of Zimbabweans are in custody accused of public order offences, including at least four legislators from the opposition MDC party and activist pastor Evan Mawarire.
Rights groups say security forces, accused of beating suspected protesters in their homes, were on Sunday trying to track down people who had gone into hiding.
A partial internet blackout was still in force on Sunday, two days after cellphone networks sent messages to customers saying they had been ordered to keep social media sites shut until further notice.
Before winning a contested election in July, Mnangagwa promised a clean break with Mugabe’s 37-year rule. But the MDC says he is overseeing a reversion to authoritarian rule.
Charamba said the MDC leadership and affiliate organisations would be “held fully accountable for the violence and the looting”.
The MDC denies fomenting unrest.
Meanwhile, SA’s department of international relations and co-operation says it is business as usual in Zimbabwe.
“The minister [Lindiwe Sisulu] has noted that protests in Zimbabwe have calmed down and life in the streets is returning to normal‚” spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mabaya said.
“Minister Sisulu indicated that the South African government was working with the Zimbabwean government in finding a short- and long-term solution to the economic situation‚” Mabaya said. –