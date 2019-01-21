The DA has threatened to approach the International Criminal Court (ICC) if President Cyril Ramaphosa fails to intervene directly to stop the ongoing human rights violations by the Zimbabwean government.

The DA called on Ramaphosa on Sunday to reconsider his “quiet diplomacy 2.0” and advise Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa to stop the military clampdown on civilians.

If he failed to do so‚ the DA would be left with no option but to approach the ICC to consider a preliminary investigation into these violations as outlined in the Rome Statute‚ the party said.

“The DA strongly believes that the human rights crisis currently obtaining in Zimbabwe is of sufficient gravity to warrant an ICC investigation because‚ according to the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum‚ at least 12 people have been killed‚ 78 shot at and 240 faced assault‚ torture‚ inhumane and degrading treatment‚” the DA’s shadow minister for international relations and cooperation, Stevens Mokgalapa‚ said.

“President Ramaphosa and his government seem intent on sitting on their hands over the Zimbabwe crisis in much the same manner as Thabo Mbeki’s failed diplomacy.

“In 2008‚ people were attacked and murdered with impunity in another state-sanctioned military clampdown . . . after a disputed election.” –