State capture: Bosasa boss Gavin Watson seen on film with R100‚000 'bribe' cash

Ex-Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi was testifying about a video he presented as part of his evidence which shows Bosasa employee Andries van Tonder taking money from one vault to another vault where company CEO Gavin Watson was.

The video in Watson’s vault showed piles of money stacked up and counted for bribes.

When asked by the head of investigations at the commission‚ advocate Paul Pretorius‚ what the money was used for‚ Agrizzi said: “The use of cash from the safe was predominantly for illegal activities.”

“In short‚ for bribes?” Pretorius asked‚ and Agrizzi agreed.

He said bribes were paid “internally and externally“‚ adding that “we were bribing the people to keep quiet about the corruption“.

Agrizzi said that in the 19 years he was at the company the money was “always used illegally“.

“We used to pay premium to get the cash because the cash was laundered‚” he said when asked whether the money was used to pay staff legitimately.

The video shows Watson sitting at his desk with cash in his hand which Agrizzi said was about R1-million.