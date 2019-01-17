The ANC has slammed accusations by the DA that the governing party used false title deed promises to mobilise support for a rally in KwaZulu-Natal’s lower south coast as a desperate attempt to mislead the public on the “successful visit to the region” by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“The statement by the DA alleging that Ray Nkonyeni Municipality used the handover of title deeds as a way to fill up the hall at Marburg Secondary School is devoid of truth‚ factually baseless and highlights their genuine fears that President Ramaphosa and the ANC are gaining the support and confidence of people across all communities‚” regional ANC spokesperson Selvan Chetty said.

The DA’s Ugu constituency head‚ Rishigen Viranna‚ alleged that Marburg residents were invited to collect their housing title deeds. He said the date‚ venue and time coincided with Ramaphosa’s rally at a school‚ and that residents were advised that municipal transport would be provided to the event.

“This abuse of municipal resources for party campaigning shows that the failing ANC doesn’t care about the community‚ it only cares about itself.

“The ANC recognises its dwindling support in Marburg and had to resort to empty promises to fill a rally hall‚” Rishigen said.

Ramaphosa visited the area to garner support for the ANC as it kicked off its 107th birthday celebrations ahead of its manifesto launch in Durban last week.

Chetty maintained that none of the ANC’s invitations mentioned title deed handovers.

“We are aware that the Ray Nkonyeni municipality did in fact hand out title deeds as part of its continued programme of service delivery. Title deeds were handed to 18 beneficiaries at the Ray Nkonyeni municipal chambers by MEC Ravi Pillay and Mayor CN Mqwebu and not at the ANC event as is being falsely peddled by the DA‚” Chetty said.