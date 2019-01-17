Justice and correctional services minister Michael Masutha on Wednesday again denied Chris Hani murderer Janusz Walus’s application for parole.

“Having considered the various reports of psychologists and the apparent contradictions arising therein‚ it was difficult for me to make a determination on the suitability for placement on parole at this stage,” Masutha said at media briefing.

“I have therefore come to the following decision – the placement of the offender on parole is not granted.”

Walus and right-wing politician Clive Derby-Lewis were sentenced to death for the murder of SA Communist Party leader Hani outside his Boksburg home in 1993. Their sentences were later commuted to life imprisonment.

In November 2017‚ Masutha denied Walus parole because‚ among other reasons‚ a psychologist’s report showed the killer saw nothing wrong with eliminating a communist.

Walus challenged the minister’s decision in the high court.

In September 2018, the high court in Pretoria set aside Masutha’s decision to refuse Walus parole and gave the minister 120 days to rule on Walus’s parole application.

In his decision on Wednesday‚ Masutha directed that a further profile be submitted within six months of this decision, for his consideration.

“In light of conflicting psychological reports from Dr Zelda Buitendag and Mr Joel Mbele‚ I have directed [they] jointly assess the inmate and file a joint report on the issues concerning risk of re-offending and remorse.”