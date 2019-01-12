President Cyril Ramaphosa says the upcoming 2019 general elections provide an opportunity to restore the country’s democratic institutions and “to return our country to a path of transformation‚ growth and development”.

Ramaphosa delivered his address on Saturday at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban to mark the 107th birthday celebration of the ANC and the launch of the party’s manifesto ahead of the May provincial and national elections.

“[The elections] provide an opportunity to place the country’s future in the hands of those who believe in it the most - the voters‚” Ramaphosa said.

The president was tough on corruption and incompetence‚ saying there was no place for it in government.

“We will not tolerate those in the public services or in political office who are negligent or use public resources for their own selfish gains‚” Ramaphosa said.

He said the country would not succeed if efforts to rebuild the country were not supported by a capable public service.

“We cannot and will not allow situations where government fails South Africans‚” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa said through the manifesto he was calling on all South Africans to work together to grow the economy and improve the quality of lives of ordinary South Africans.

“Many of our public servants are committed and dedicated professionals who perform their tasks faithfully. However‚ there are some whose indifference to the needs and concerns of citizens has led to a deterioration in the quality of services and assistance rendered‚” he said.

The president warned of consequences for public representatives and civil servants who broke the law.

The ANC manifesto promises to: “..put an end to state capture‚ restore the integrity of public institutions and tackle corruption‚ while ensuring that government has the capacity‚ resources and people to serve citizens effectively”.