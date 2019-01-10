Manyi quits ‘tired’ ANC, joins ATM

It’s official: Gupta vendor finance beneficiary Mzwanele Manyi has found a new home in the pro-Jacob Zuma party, ATM.

The former cabinet spokesperson announced on Wednesday he had left the “fatigued and captured” ANC for the African Transformation Movement. Manyi called 2018 the year that “broke the camel’s back”, pushing him out of the ANC.

Manyi says the ruling party cannot be trusted as it has reneged on its own Nasrec conference resolutions.

He claimed the ANC was buying time on the land expropriation without compensation resolution while it abandoned the resolution to establish a state bank and nationalise the Reserve Bank.

“The ANC is tired. The ANC is fatigued.

“The ANC has reached a saturation point. The ANC has lost its hegemony. The ANC has lost its moral compass. The ANC is now actively reversing our gains,” Manyi said.

“Let’s allow the ANC to retire and usher in younger, fresh and uncaptured blood.

“Let’s allow those without the Codesa baggage to lead.

“ATM is new and has no baggage of history of corruption or unfulfilled promises.”

Manyi made headlines in 2017 when he bought the Gupta-owned ANN7 television station and The New Age newspaper for R450m through vendor financing.