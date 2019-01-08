Cyril rallies support ahead of manifesto launch

The launch of the ANC manifesto at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday will mean the ruling party’s election campaign is in full swing, President Cyril Ramaphosa said.

Speaking at the Port Shepstone taxi rank on Monday, Ramaphosa urged party supporters, especially young people, to make sure they were registered for the upcoming national elections.

“When we launch our manifesto on Saturday it will mean that our election campaign is in full swing, day and night.

“We want our volunteers to work wall to wall, door to door, street to street, house to house, village to village, to make sure that the ANC gets an overwhelming majority,” he said.

Before addressing the crowd, Ramaphosa interacted with hawkers, vendors and passengers at the taxi rank – with them all vying for his attention as he handed out pamphlets advertising the manifesto launch. He said the ANC manifesto, under the slogan “Let us grow South Africa”, would turn the country into one that would make everybody happy.

“The ANC is prepared to change this country. We must change South Africa from the ugly phase of apartheid to a new phase of South Africa that we started building in 1994.”

Ramaphosa told the crowd that to make sure the ANC delivered on its promises, people must make sure they were registered.

“The young people of our country are not registered. We must make sure that young people, 18 and above, are registered so that they can cast their votes for the first time.”

Ramaphosa said the registration process would open in the next two weeks.

He said KwaZulu-Natal, which has been deeply divided between his supporters and those of former president Jacob Zuma, was now pushing for the success of the January 8 statement rally, and for unity.

“We’ve got a fantastic manifesto which is going to talk about drawing South Africans together. Already various formations in our country are coming around the ANC, embracing the ANC and its message. Our message is simple, straightforward: Let us work together to draw South Africans together,” he said.

Ramaphosa was accompanied by ANC provincial chair Sihle Zikalala on his visit to the lower south coast.