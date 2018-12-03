De Lille hopes to do GOOD with party

Former Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille on Sunday revealed the name of her new political party which plans to contest the 2019 elections. The name is “GOOD”. “Today I am proud to announce the movement is named GOOD.

“[Its] name and identity is here for all of you to see‚” De Lille said in a statement.

“It is a simple and authentic name that says quite boldly what we stand for and that we are here to disrupt politics as usual.

“It is a rallying call to GOOD South Africans to resuscitate the project of optimism and reconciliation.” De Lille said she had been encouraged by the response to her call two weeks ago for people to join her in “building a movement that will save our country”.

“Over the past two weeks, we have been managing a growing database of South Africans who stepped forward to join our movement for GOOD. Thousands have come forward,” she said.

“Many have also offered financial support for our movement.

“We now have activists who are working to grow our base of supporters in all nine provinces.”