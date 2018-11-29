MEC to discuss Bay crisis with leaders
The meeting comes after the DA wrote to co-operative governance minister Zweli Mkhize, asking him to send an administrator to run the municipality.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.