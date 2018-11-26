Politics

Nqwazi removed as acting city boss

By Siyamtanda Capa - 26 November 2018

Barely a month after Noxolo Nqwazi was appointed as acting city manager by the Nelson Mandela Bay council, the coalition government has unceremoniously removed her from the position.

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

NMB Giants geared up to blitz Cape Town
PE man's dog attack nightmare won’t end

Most Read

X