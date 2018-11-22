Investigate Bobani, Daaminds – DA
Councillor Retief Odendaal has also asked that the council, on December 4, debate the alleged interference in tenders and jobs by roads and transport portfolio head Rose Daaminds.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.