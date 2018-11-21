ANC leaders welcome Bay decision but dissent grows
The party’s national working committee (NWC) has also noted the call for Andile Lungisa to step down from the Bay mayoral committee and remain an ordinary councillor while he appeals in court against his conviction and sentence for assault.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.