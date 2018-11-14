Politics

WhatsApp part of plan to protect Nelson Mandela Bay staff

By Siyamtanda Capa - 14 November 2018

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality wants to speed up communication and get a quicker response to any danger threats against municipal workers by creating a WhatsApp group among the relevant departments.

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

PE man's dog attack nightmare won’t end
Aunty Pat resigns, leaves DA and clears out her office

Most Read

X