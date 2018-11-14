ACDP launches bid to oust Bobani
The ACDP will attempt a fresh bid to oust Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani at the next council meeting through a motion of no confidence.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.