DA leader Mmusi Maimane has been given until 6pm on Monday to apologise “for making false and defamatory allegations” against five Cape Town city council members who quit last week.

“We did so individually and after each of us had taken a long personal decision about our future in the DA,” the group said on Sunday.

“However‚ it soon became clear that there is significant commonality in what brought us to make our decisions. The party is racist‚ dishonest and unethical.”

The five councillors are Shaun August‚ Suzette Little‚ Siya Mamkeli‚ Thulani Stemele and Greg Barnardo.

Maimaine’s office would only say: “Mr Maimane has received the letter‚ and is seeking legal advice on the matter.”

Maimane had written in his newsletter on Friday that the councillors were implicated in tender irregularities in the Bowman Gilfillan report.

The councillors hit back on Sunday: “There are two Bowmans reports. Neither of them makes any findings against any one of us.”