Politics

Noxolo Nqwazi appointed acting city manager

By Herald Reporter - 16 October 2018
Nelson Mandela Bay metro executive director of sports, recreation, arts and culture Noxolo Nqwazi has been appointed acting city manager. File picture
Nelson Mandela Bay metro executive director of sports, recreation, arts and culture Noxolo Nqwazi has been appointed acting city manager. File picture
Image: Gillian McAinsh

Nelson Mandela Bay’s head of sports, recreation, arts and culture Noxolo Nqwazi has been appointed acting city manager.

This, as Nolwandle Gqiba stepped down from the position and will head back to her job as executive director of human settlements.

Gqiba was appointed acting city boss after municipal manager Johann Mettler was suspended by the council last month.

Gqiba said on Tuesday that she decided to step down due to family commitments.

Mayor Mongameli Bobani said Nqwazi would take over in the interim until the decision is endorsed by the council.

Latest Videos

State Capture Inquiry - Day 18: Testimony of former minister of public ...
Ronaldo to sue German magazine for reporting on ‘illegal’ rape allegations

Most Read

X