Noxolo Nqwazi appointed acting city manager

Nelson Mandela Bay’s head of sports, recreation, arts and culture Noxolo Nqwazi has been appointed acting city manager.

This, as Nolwandle Gqiba stepped down from the position and will head back to her job as executive director of human settlements.

Gqiba was appointed acting city boss after municipal manager Johann Mettler was suspended by the council last month.

Gqiba said on Tuesday that she decided to step down due to family commitments.

Mayor Mongameli Bobani said Nqwazi would take over in the interim until the decision is endorsed by the council.