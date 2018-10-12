‘Poor roads are damaging our taxis’

Driving on gravel roads in the townships and northern areas in Nelson Mandela Bay is costing taxi operators. The poor road infrastructure is causing their vehicles to deteriorate and become unroadworthy, taxi operators told transport MEC Weziwe Tikana. Speaking to Tikana at an IPTS roadshow on Thursday to raise awareness of Transport Month, the operators also said the Transport Act gave the municipality too much power.

