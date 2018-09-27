Mettler placed on precautionary suspension

City manager Johann Mettler has been placed on precautionary suspension, the Nelson Mandela Bay council has decided.

The council resolved to suspend Mettler on allegations of misconduct brought forward by Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani in May.

The meeting was the first council meeting to sit to the very end since the August 27 council meeting and a continuation of the special council sitting that collapsed on Tuesday.

In a report tabled by Bobani, he asked that Mettler be placed on precautionary suspension as his presence at the municipality could potentially jeopardize any investigation into the allegations against him.