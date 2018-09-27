Politics

Mettler placed on precautionary suspension

By Nomazima Nkosi and Siyamtanda Capa - 27 September 2018
City Manager Johann Mettler
Image: Eugene Coetzee

City manager Johann Mettler has been placed on precautionary suspension, the Nelson Mandela Bay council has decided.

The council resolved to suspend Mettler on allegations of misconduct brought forward by Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani in May.

The meeting was the first council meeting to sit to the very end since the August 27 council meeting and a continuation of the special council sitting that collapsed on Tuesday.

In a report tabled by Bobani, he asked that Mettler be placed on precautionary suspension as his presence at the municipality could potentially jeopardize any investigation into the allegations against him.

While the Bay political leadership has not formerly announced Mettler's suspension mayoral committee member in charge of infrastructure Andile Lungisa confirmed that Mettler had been placed on precautionary suspension.

Several insiders confirmed this. They could not speak openly as it was a confidential session.

The Herald also understands that human settlements executive director Nolwandle Gqiba's name was raised as the person to take over the reigns as acting city manager. Municipal Spokesman Mthubanzi Mniki said the outcome of the meeting would be announced in due time.

"The leadership will formerly the outcomes of the meeting when the time is right," Mniki said.

