Top-level support for SRC election

Political party heavyweights mingle with students on night of debate ahead of NMU poll

With political parties sending their big guns to the Bay ahead of the much-anticipated Student Representative Council election at Nelson Mandela University on Wednesday, it appeared the battle was between the ANC-led Sasco and the DA Student Organisation (Daso), with some of the parties’ sharpest political minds mingling with their younger counterparts on Tuesday night.

