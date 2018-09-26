Politics

Clowncil circus drags on

More mayhem as DA tries to prevent new councillor from being ejected from chambers

By Nomazima Nkosi - 26 September 2018

Tempers flared, insults were hurled and councillors almost came to blows. Sound familiar?

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Super-typhoon tears through northern Philippines
Mayor Mongameli Bobani at New Brighton IDP

Most Read

X