Zille woos students before SRC vote
Thousands of NMU students expected to take to the polls to elect a new SRC
Western Cape premier Helen Zille has urged Nelson Mandela University students to vote for good governance on Wednesday. Thousands of NMU students are expected to take to the polls to elect a new Student Representative Council (SRC).
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.