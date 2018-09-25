Bay council in chaos as security attempt to remove DA councillor

The Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting degenerated into chaos on Tuesday morning after attempts by security to eject Lutho Sokudela, a recently sworn in DA councillor, from the council chamber. At the first council meeting with the DA in the opposition benches, councillors of the party rallied around Sokudela, forming a human shield, in a bid to prevent security from forcefully removing him.

