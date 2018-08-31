New ANC chair in Sarah Baartman
The new chair of the ANC in the Sarah Baartman region is former secretary Scara Njadayi, who was elected unopposed at the region’s elective conference in Port Alfred on Thursday.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.