DA and coalition partners file papers to high court

The DA and its coalition partners COPE, ACDP and Patriotic Alliance in Nelson Mandela Bay filed papers in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Friday.

The parties are asking the court to review and set aside the decisions taken at Monday’s council meeting, where Athol Trollip was ousted as mayor and replaced with the UDM’s Mongameli Bobani.

Listed as the first respondent in the papers is Eastern Cape MEC of Cooperative Governance Fikile Xasa, with Trollip - who wrote the founding affidavit - wanting his decision to second an official from his department to preside over the council session set aside.

The parties have asked the court to hear the matter on an urgent basis. They are also asking the court to order that Xasa’s decision to send an official, Jenny Roestorff, to preside over the election of a speaker in the council be reviewed and set aside.