Politics

WATCH: ‘I am still mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay’ - Athol Trollip

By Timeslive - 28 August 2018

The Democratic Alliance held a media briefing in Cape Town on Tuesday August 28 2018 after the ousting of Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said the EFF had chosen its side and punished the DA for maintaining its principles on land expropriation but believes the ousting was unlawful.

A new Nelson Mandela Bay coalition government was elected on Monday night as opposition parties, with the help of DA councillor Mbulelo Manyati, booted out mayor Athol Trollip.

The Democratic Alliance held a media briefing in Cape Town on Tuesday August 28 2018 after the ousting of Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip. DA leader Mmusi Maimane said the EFF had chosen its side and punished the DA for maintaining its principles on land expropriation but believes the ousting was unlawful.

READ MORE

Mongameli Bobani becomes Nelson Mandela Bay’s new mayor

A new Nelson Mandela Bay coalition government was elected on Monday night as opposition parties, with the help of DA councillor Mbulelo Manyati, ...
News
15 hours ago

BREAKING | Athol Trollip removed as Nelson Mandela Bay mayor

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip has been ousted through a motion of no confidence by opposition parties and rogue DA councillor Mbulelo ...
News
1 day ago

Bobani and mayoral committee report to City Hall for duty

The newly elected Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani and his mayoral committee, which the DA has labelled sham, made their way to the Port ...
News
10 hours ago

UDM drops bid to remove council speaker Jonathan Lawack

The UDM has abandoned its efforts to remove Nelson Mandela Bay council speaker Jonathan Lawack, conceding it does not have sufficient support.
News
1 day ago

JUST IN | Nelson Mandela Bay council speaker Jonathan Lawack removed

Nelson Mandela Bay council speaker Jonathan Lawack was removed through a no-confidence motion on Monday morning.
News
1 day ago

Latest Videos

‘I am still mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay’ - Athol Trollip on ousting as mayor
‘We are going after DA’s white man’: Julius Malema planned removal of Trollip ...

Most Read

X