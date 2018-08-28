WATCH: ‘I am still mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay’ - Athol Trollip

The Democratic Alliance held a media briefing in Cape Town on Tuesday August 28 2018 after the ousting of Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said the EFF had chosen its side and punished the DA for maintaining its principles on land expropriation but believes the ousting was unlawful.

A new Nelson Mandela Bay coalition government was elected on Monday night as opposition parties, with the help of DA councillor Mbulelo Manyati, booted out mayor Athol Trollip.