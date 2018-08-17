Politics

Rano Kayser to bat for SMMEs and contractors

Councillor appointed to metro’s economic portfolio

By Siyamtanda Capa - 17 August 2018

Rano Kayser replaces Andrew Whitfield who left the metro to take up a position in the Bhisho legislature.

