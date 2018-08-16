Cracks in opposition could sink vote against Athol Trollip
Opposition parties run the risk of losing yet again
Opposition parties are set to finally show their hand on Thursday as to whether or not they will pursue a third attempt to remove Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip from power. But in doing so, they run the risk of losing yet again as the Patriotic Alliance announced on Wednesday night it would not support their bid to remove him.
