North West ANC chair Supra Mahumapelo has been accused by fellow provincial executive committee (PEC) member Mmoloki Cwaile of holding a bogus regional conference.

Cwaile alleged that Mahumapelo organised a regional conference of the Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati region in the province with “fake delegates” and blocked legitimate delegates from accessing the venue at All Seasons Resort in Christiana.

Cwaile said the meeting did not even last two hours as delegates were beaten up‚ shot at with rubber bullets and teargas and chased out.

The excluded group then held a parallel conference of the real delegates at the PH Moeketsi High School in Taung on Saturday night.

“The legitimacy of the conference is not dependent on the presence of the NEC, but its correctness in the context of principles of the ANC‚” Cwaile said. He and other “progressive” PEC members had presided over the Taung conference to legitimise it, he said.

Thapelo Galeboe‚ representing that group‚ said Luthuli House would have to rule which meeting was legitimate.

“We did not agree with Supra to Nasrec and called for the PEC he leads to be disbanded and he was removed as premier,” he said.