Malema takes shot at ANC

“The ANC has been elected by the people, but now it eats its people,” Julius Malema told hundreds of supporters in East London on Sunday.

The EFF leader was in the city to prepare for the party’s fifth anniversary celebrations to be held in Mdantsane on Saturday.

The EFF is expected to use the rally to launch its campaign for the 2019 general and provincial elections.

Malema, along with other central committee members including deputy president Floyd Shivambu, secretary-general Godrich Gardee and deputy secretary-general Hlengiwe Hlophe, residents and EFF supporters at the NU2 White City Stadium after visiting some of the residents in the area.

Malema said it was unfortunate that the dream of 1994 had never been realised.

“The EFF has been around for only five years, but the ANC is feeling it,” he said.

“I did not come here to the Eastern Cape to just celebrate but to listen. This anniversary is not about coming here to host a bash but to get a sense of the issues that people are struggling with.”

He said the party had chosen to visit Mdantsane to show the world the conditions the residents lived in.

Malema dished out food parcels and other aid to a number of households.

He visited residents living in unbearable conditions around Unit P.

Among them was wheelchair-bound Noma Hlobo, 78.

She is physically disabled and has been living in a house adjacent to a free-flowing spring for the past seven years.

Over the years, the water has eroded her yard and now seeps into her house, destroying the flooring.

Malema promised to create a ramp for Hlobo and instructed party leaders in the region to buy groceries for the family.

