The government will be embarking on a massive project to get back the money stolen through corruption‚ President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday.

He was speaking at the ANC’s Gauteng provincial elective conference in Irene‚ where he said corruption in any form would not be tolerated in the party.

With a staggering R100-billion estimated to have been looted through state capture and corruption in recent years‚ the president now says the government will move to recoup that money so that it can benefit the people of South Africa.

“There are billions that have been siphoned off. We must now say we want that money back‚” he told delegates at the Gauteng conference.

In a wide-ranging address which touched on corruption‚ health‚ the economy and the ANC’s renewal‚ Ramaphosa admitted that the 2019 national election was set to be hardfought‚ particularly in Gauteng.

The province is a key battleground in 2019‚ with opposition parties hard at work to consolidate their power in the country ’s economic heartland after the ANC’s poor showing in the last national and local government elections‚ which culminated in its loss of two key metros‚ Tshwane and Johannesburg.

With infighting in the ANC continuing unabated since its national conference in December‚ Ramaphosa warned that disunity among ANC leaders and members eroded public support for the party and resulted in a loss of votes.

Ramaphosa said the ANC wanted the love of the people back.

He said the tendency of ANC members to instigate violent and destructive protests should also come to an end.

His comments follow a recent study by Municipal IQ indicating that protests in SA at local level had reached a record high in 2018.

“We can’t have a situation where members of the ANC‚ Sanco and the alliance get involved in protests and are the ones who lead violent protests.”

The president urged party leaders at national level to stop interfering in the election of leaders in the provinces.

The Gauteng conference, which ends on Sunday, was set to elect new leaders on Friday and Saturday.