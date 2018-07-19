Khoi, San activists set IDs on fire
Khoi and San activists set their green ID books alight in Port Elizabeth yesterday in defiance of being classified as coloured. Their gripe is that the older ID books still reflect racial classification by the second-last numeric digit. This was used until the late 1980s to indicate a person’s race but has since changed.
