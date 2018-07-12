Metro to discuss fate of invaders at July indaba

A housing indaba set to take place later in July will help the Bay municipality decide the fate of the illegal land invaders in the Shukushukuma informal settlement in Motherwell even though it has a court order authorising it to evict them. The indaba, to be hosted by the national department of human settlements in Port Elizabeth, will debate ways to deal with the growing problem of land invasions.

