DA bid to ensure pupils’ safety

DA politicians overseeing basic education are hoping the essential services committee will support their call to have the minimum service level include the proviso that no children are left unsupervised when teachers strike. MPs Nomsa Marchesi and Sonja Boshoff, MPL Edmund van Vuuren and Bay mayor Athol Trollip made their verbal submissions to the essential services committee at the CCMA in Nelson Mandela Bay on Wednesday.

