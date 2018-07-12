DA bid to ensure pupils’ safety
DA politicians overseeing basic education are hoping the essential services committee will support their call to have the minimum service level include the proviso that no children are left unsupervised when teachers strike. MPs Nomsa Marchesi and Sonja Boshoff, MPL Edmund van Vuuren and Bay mayor Athol Trollip made their verbal submissions to the essential services committee at the CCMA in Nelson Mandela Bay on Wednesday.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.