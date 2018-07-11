Mmusi’s Chatty promise
DA leader pledges to ‘toyi-toyi’ for police station and more metro cops
Mmusi Maimane was speaking in Nelson Mandela Bay on Tuesday on a quick visit to the Bethelsdorp metro police satellite office.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.