Veliswa Mvenya - 'Why I quit the DA'

More than a month after she shocked the province by resigning from the DA, former MPL, Veliswa Mvenya, has finally broken her silence and revealed her reasons for leaving the party.

Speaking on Umhlobo Wenene FM on Friday morning, Mvenya said the months leading to her resignation, she had been frustrated and accused Nelson Mandela Bay mayor, Athol Trollip of giving her the nickname of “stupid woman”.

“My name in PE is stupid woman and everyone was told to distance themselves from me because I was also labelled mediocre.

“Children who had just came into the DA were calling me mediocre without even questioning it. My third name was ‘gatekeeper”... All these names came from him [Athol Trollip],” she said.

Mvenya said she was isolated by the DA leading up to the partys’ federal congress adding she did not even have DA t-shirts.

“I did not have money to campaign, I didn’t even have money, not even a leader from the party came to speak at one of my rallies.... I was fighting for my space and that put me in a lot of trouble.

“I felt it, I was frustrated and I couldn’t handle it anymore because I was not making a break through within the party,” she said.

She said the remarks made by EFF leader Julius Malema that the DA revolved around one man, Trollip, were true and said wherever Trollip moved within the province, the DA’s base would be where he was.