Veliswa Mvenya - 'Why I quit the DA'
Mvenya claims she was labelled a 'stupid woman'
More than a month after she shocked the province by resigning from the DA, former MPL, Veliswa Mvenya, has finally broken her silence and revealed her reasons for leaving the party.
Speaking on Umhlobo Wenene FM on Friday morning, Mvenya said the months leading to her resignation, she had been frustrated and accused Nelson Mandela Bay mayor, Athol Trollip of giving her the nickname of “stupid woman”.
“My name in PE is stupid woman and everyone was told to distance themselves from me because I was also labelled mediocre.
“Children who had just came into the DA were calling me mediocre without even questioning it. My third name was ‘gatekeeper”... All these names came from him [Athol Trollip],” she said.
Mvenya said she was isolated by the DA leading up to the partys’ federal congress adding she did not even have DA t-shirts.
“I did not have money to campaign, I didn’t even have money, not even a leader from the party came to speak at one of my rallies.... I was fighting for my space and that put me in a lot of trouble.
“I felt it, I was frustrated and I couldn’t handle it anymore because I was not making a break through within the party,” she said.
She said the remarks made by EFF leader Julius Malema that the DA revolved around one man, Trollip, were true and said wherever Trollip moved within the province, the DA’s base would be where he was.
“When Trollip was in East London, so was the DA’s added people who were outside were unhappy,” she said
“When he moved to Port Alfred, the party also moved there and now that he’s in Port Elizabeth, the base is also there and everything is done from PE,” she said.
Currently on a break from politics, Mvenya said she was still looking at which party to join after taking a break from politics.
“If there were any parties I would join, it would either be the ANC or the EFF,” she said.
She said the reason she decided to go on leave was because she was tired of always having her guard up and she found herself with enemies she did not know she had.
“The problem is that I know my rights, I know that freedom is earned and not guaranteed.
“I am a free thinker who says what she thinks and unfortunately the Democratic Alliance is a one man show and if you want to be happy there you need to make sure that this one man is happy and if he’s not, you won’t be happy,” she said.
Taking to Twitter, Trollip labelled the claims “nonsense” and said never once did he say or imply that she is a stupid woman.
That’s nonsense!! Never once said or implied that. She was my protege and friend, then got involved with people who misled and confused her.— Athol Trollip (@AtholT) June 22, 2018
He tweeted: “She was my protege and friend, then got involved with people who misled and confused her,” he said.
The Herald is trying to make contact with Trollip.