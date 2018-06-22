Draft deal could end metro strike
Agreement in principle reached, but workers still to have final say
Nelson Mandela Bay municipal bosses and union representatives have struck an in-principle deal that could finally see the end of the city strike – but it still needs the buy-in of workers.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.