The ANC’s national executive committee is set to visit the Eastern Cape, according to secretary-general Ace Magashule.

This follows the bid in the Johannesburg high court to have the Ndebele report enforced.

The report, compiled by a team sent by the national executive and led by Sbu Ndebele, investigated the outcome of last year’s Eastern Cape provincial conference.

The Eastern Cape conference‚ held in September‚ turned violent and a group of delegates left the venue. The election of the new provincial leadership went ahead‚ resulting in the election of former secretary Oscar Mabuyane as chairman.

The Ndebele report recommended that the provincial executive elected at the conference be suspended and an interim structure be appointed.

The matter was heard in the high court yesterday and judgment was reserved.

This is one of several matters discussed at a special meeting of the national executive in Irene.

Magashule said yesterday that one of the areas of focus at the meeting was KwaZulu-Natal where‚ he said‚ progress had been made.

The party’s biggest province will still hold its conference, but Magashule did not give a date.

The conference was prevented from taking place two weekends ago after a disgruntled group of party members requested the Pietermaritzburg High Court to interdict it.

Magashule said the special national executive meeting would also deal with the appointment of a new North West premier after Supra Mahumapelo was forced to resign.- BusinessLIVE