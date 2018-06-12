AIC councillor's Bay budget vote about-turn

Minutes after AIC councillor Thsonono Buyeye said he would support the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality’s 2018/19 budget, he stepped out of the chamber, leaving the DA-led coalition government without enough votes to approve it.

During the council meeting, Buyeye said he had been instructed by the AIC leadership to ensure the municipality was not placed under administration by supporting the budget despite the fact that some issues that are important to the party are not addressed in the budget.

The Herald understands that Buyeye received a call from his party’s national leadership during the meeting instructing him to hold off on supporting the budget for another week.

This, as discussions with the ANC to have Matatiele fall back under the KwaZulu-Natal administration are said to have picked up again.

After walking out of the council chamber, Buyeye did not return and was seen talking to councillors from the opposition outside.

The council will reconvene tomorrow for a fourth attempt at passing the budget.

