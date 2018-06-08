Whitfield to leave Bay for Bhisho post
Metro economic portfolio head to focus on election campaign for 2019
The man who headed the DA's Bay election campaign, councillor Andrew Whitfield, is heading for Bhisho.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.