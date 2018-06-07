Hotel, schools, housing to boost Kouga
Other job-creating projects planned for region include resort and hospital
A host of major development projects, set to boost the economy of Kouga, will be implemented in the region in the next three years.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.