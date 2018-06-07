By-election held over until fraud appeal is heard
City boss Johann Mettler has withdrawn the notice of vacancy for jailed Nelson Mandela Bay ANC councillor Bongo Nombiba as he is expected to petition a higher court to appeal against his fraud and money laundering conviction.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.