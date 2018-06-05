Beware Ramaphoria, Jonas warns, and face up to SA’s problems

Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas has cautioned against Ramaphoria, saying the ANC was still faced with many challenges that had moved beyond just the individual.

MTN board member Jonas was speaking at a breakfast meeting at the East London Golf Club yesterday.

Jonas said the country was still faced with youth unemployment and slow growth in its gross domestic product.

“Ramaphoria must not mislead us and cloud the huge challenges the ANC is still faced with.

“Our GDP [is] far behind compared [with] other [developing] economies,” he said.

In the last quarter, South Africa’s GDP grew at just 3.1%.

Jonas, who was among the first officials to speak up against the Gupta family, called state capture a systematic structural challenge that was simply “raw”.

He called for state security agencies to be used effectively to fight against corruption, instead of being used as political hit squads.

“The country has enough legislation to fight corruption.

“The state security entities must be effective and be used for the sole purpose of fighting corruption, not political battles.

“Political battles must be fought politically.

“We must dismantle corruption [in both] the private and [the] public sector,” he said.

Jonas was one of the special envoys for investment appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa, together with former finance minister Trevor Manuel, former Standard Bank chief executive Jacko Maree and former Afropulse executive chairwoman Phumzile Langeni, with economist Trudi Makhaya as special economic adviser.

Jonas called for a united South Africa, saying: “We must now unite the country towards one common course – be it the new dawn or whatever, but it must be united,” he said.

Jonas said Ramaphosa’s election as ANC president in December had signalled two important things for the country – a new dawn, and an indication of how deep-rooted the divisions in the ANC were.