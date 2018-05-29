DA up in arms over racist slur by EFF councillor

The DA in the Eastern Cape has threatened to report Nelson Mandela Bay EFF councillor Zilindile Vena to the SA Human Rights Commission for racially offensive comments made about provincial leader Nqaba Bhanga. Bhanga said yesterday he was offended when Vena referred to him as a “house n****” on social media.

