Questions over R18.5m paid to consulting firm

R17.17m of metro funds for waste diversion and beneficiation project ‘wasteful expenditure’

Twenty-six payments over 16 months, totalling R18.499-million, were channelled from the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s coffers into the account of Milongani Eco-Consulting for the waste diversion and beneficiation project. Pressed for details, suspended environmental services director Joram Mkosana, who was in charge of the project, admitted the money had, in fact, been used to pay six interns and retired municipal staffer Riaan le Roux as a consultant.

