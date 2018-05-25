Walkout by opposition after Lawack-Vena spat

The Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting was adjourned at midday on Thursday after opposition parties walked out, saying speaker Jonathan Lawack was inconsistent with how he applied the rules. The drama unfolded after a verbal spat between Lawack and EFF councillor Zilindile Vena. It stemmed from the EFF’s third attempt to table a motion of no confidence in mayor Athol Trollip that was rejected by Lawack.

