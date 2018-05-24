Opposition parties walk out of council meeting

The Nelson Mandela Bay council was adjourned midday on Thursday after opposition parties walked out of the meeting, saying speaker Jonathan Lawack was inconsistent with how he applied the council rules.

The drama unfolded after a verbal spat between Lawack and EFF councillor Zilindile Vena.

It stemmed from the EFF’s third attempt to table a motion of no confidence in mayor Athol Trollip that was rejected by Lawack.

Vena said Lawack should have explained why he rejected the no-confidence motion againstTrollip.

He claimed Lawack should have explained his reasons before discussing the council proceedings for the day.

"We submitted a motion on May 10 and you speaker rejected it."

"You said it did not meet the requirements," Vena said.

Lawack said he would not allow discussions on motions.

"We deal with matters that are included in the agenda but for your sake and that of council I will explain.

"I received the motions on May 10 - a motion pertaining to a motion of no confidence in the mayor which was moved by councillor Vena and seconded by Councillor Yako at 12:05pm," Lawack said.

Lawack said the cut off date for the motions for Thursday’s meeting was May 9.

"I urge all councillors to note that the rules state that a motion must be submitted ten clear business days before the council meeting," Lawack said.

In his explanation, Lawack said the motion along with other motions to remove Lawack, chief whip Werner Senekal and the election of a deputy mayor were all rejected because they should have been submitted on May 9 rather than May 10.