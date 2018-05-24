JUST IN | Bobani launches scathing attack against city boss

“The city manager’s actions are nothing else but fraud and corruption which resulted in irregular and fruitless expenditure of approximately R21-million which you never reported to national Treasury and the Auditor General and the SA Police Services,” Bobani claimed.

Trollip, who said he has not had sight of the letter, said the Mohlaleng matter has been handed over to the investigation authorities.

Meanwhile, Bobani believes Mettler should be rapped over the knuckles for appointing former corporate services boss Vuyo Zitumane’s services through her company, Logodisa.

“The city manager’s actions are tantamount to fraud and corruption which resulted in irregular expenditure of R1.3-million having being incurred by the municipality,” he wrote in his letter.

Trollip said council recently exonerated Mettler and Zitumane for being paid through her company.

“Bobani’s accusations are predictable and to be expected.

“Zitumane has laid a charge against him and the case is apparently to be heard later in the year,” Trollip said.

Other claims in Bobani’s letter are that Mettler did not follow the legislation when terminating the contracts of former chief financial officer Trevor Harper and executive director Mod Ndoyana.

“Both these senior managers were offered golden handshakes for their cases not [to] be pursued and disappear without the knowledge and resolution of the municipal council.”

He also takes issue with the axing of former human resources director Chris Jamda, supply chain management director Ndimphiwe Mantyontya and legal services staffer Nobuntu Mgogoshe.

“The UDM has been reliably informed that the municipality is still incurring legal costs on all these cases as the affected municipal employees are now litigating against the municipality merely due to a political purge of black managers by the ruling party.”

Bobani claims R71-million of the metro’s money was misappropriated on the new IT and accounting systems which are not yet fully up and running, saying Mettler failed dismally in implementing the project.

He wants the project investigated.

Bobani added that Mettler was pursuing a political agenda through local law firm Gray Moodliar Attorneys, which has been handling the majority of the high-profile disciplinary cases.