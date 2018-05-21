President Cyril Ramaphosa is moving with speed in a bid to halt the political killings that continue unabated in KwaZulu-Natal.

Police Minister Bheki Cele‚ State Security Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba‚ Justice Minister Michael Masutha‚ National Prosecuting Authority head Shaun Abrahams and National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole are meeting in Durban on Monday to deal with killings.

“The security cluster has been instructed by the president to solve all high profile cases and KZN political killings. A team of ministers (Minister of Police‚ State Security‚ Justice‚ Head of NPA and National Police Commissioner) are convening a meeting on Monday in Durban in this regard‚” said Cele’s spokeswoman Nonkululeko Phokane.

The meeting follows Ramaphosa’s visit on Tuesday last week to the home of slain ANC activist Musawenkosi “Maqatha” Mchunu at KwaPata in Pietermaritzburg. Mchunu was shot dead in his driveway on May 11.

He had led several marches demanding that the Moses Mabhida regional conference be postponed‚ that the ANC regional executive committee be disbanded and that corruption in the municipalities under the uMgungundlovu District be investigated.

Ramaphosa said the province could not be allowed to be the “killing fields of South Africa”.

Cele has also vowed to act on political killings and has promised extra police efforts and resources to curb the scourge.

One of the unsolved high-profile cases the team of ministers will also be looking into is that of slain Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates captain Senzo Meyiwa.

Phokane said a team of investigators has been appointed and are working on the Meyiwa case.

Meyiwa tragically died aged 27 when he was killed during a suspected botched robbery at the home of his girlfriend‚ pop singer Kelly Khumalo‚ in Vosloorus‚ east of Johannesburg‚ on October 26‚ 2014.

He was killed in the presence of Khumalo‚ her mother‚ her sister Zandi‚ Zandi’s boyfriend Longwe Twala‚ Meyiwa’s friends Mthokozisi Twala and Tumelo Madlala and Khumalo’s four-year-old son Christian.

But four years later‚ police are yet to make an arrest in connection with the murder that sent shockwaves throughout the local and international soccer community.

In February Longwe Twala‚ the son of music veteran Chicco Twala‚ and Zandile Khumalo took to media platforms to air their side of the story. Twala appeared on Metro FM to address allegations that he was the triggerman after a parody account‚ @AdvBarryRoux‚ made the claim on Twitter. Zandile told Ukhozi FM that Senzo‚ her sister Kelly‚ her mother‚ and the others were eating at the table when “people stormed the house”.

- TimesLIVE